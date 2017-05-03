Enjoy 2 more weeks of Epcot’s Food and Wine Festival in 2017

The Walt Disney Company says it is extending the annual Food and Wine Festival another 2 weeks in 2017 giving visitors a whopping 75 days to enjoy their

global culinary creations, celebrity chefs, premium events, Eat to the Beat concerts, and more.

This is the 22nd year of the event and organizers say they will also offer a record number of market place booths, 35 in fact, to celebrate the 35 years since Epcot first opened.

Mark your calendar, the event will run from August 31, 2017 to November 13, 2017.