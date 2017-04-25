East Orange County residents consider creating new municipality 

A group of residents living in east Orange County want to break away from the county and create a new municipality.
The group, Save Orange County says creating a new town would keep taxpayer dollars in east Orange County, promote responsible growth, maintain a better quality of life for residents while preserving east Orange County’s rural lifestyle.
Supporters also say creating a municipality would provide residents with faster emergency response time, better protection and local solutions to traffic problems.
The group wants to limit urban sprawl and development east of the Econlockhatchee River.
