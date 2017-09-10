Early pictures show destruction on Marco Island

Hurricane Irma made its second US landfall on Marco Island in Southwest Florida after making landfall earlier in Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida Keys.
Winds were clocked in at 115 mph on Marco Island. Early pictures show Hurricane Irma’s destruction:
September 10, 2017
(Tweet)
Irma’s eye as captured by Marco Island PD:
The eye from @#marcoisland PD pic.twitter.com/uPqSpBu6DZ— Marco Island PD (@MarcoIslandPD) September 10, 2017
(Picture)
Marco Island is just south of Naples where this video was taken:
Naples, Florida right now.— Jordan Smith (@IamJSmith001) September 10, 2017
STAY SAFE PALS#HurricaneIrma Hurricane Irma #Miami Marco Island #NaplesFl Storm Floodspic.twitter.com/rdQw2fQHD8
(Video)
💦🎞️#B911Nature#HurricaneIrma has now made its 2nd landfall - #MarcoIsland, #Florida.— 𝓝𝓪𝓿𝔂⚓️👠𝓑𝓻𝓪𝓽 (@RavenHUWolf) September 10, 2017
Police / Fire Department won't answer calls, currently pic.twitter.com/1p9Czagx7Y
(Video)
Another video purportedly from Marco Island:
Marco Island, FL #Irma #flwx— Tracey Anthony (@Tracey_Wx) September 10, 2017
Video Credit: @9Cowboysrule pic.twitter.com/YwLicDdZQA
(Video)
