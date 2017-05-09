Dry conditions, high fire threat persist in central Florida

For a second straight day, Red Flag Warnings are in place for Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake and inland Volusia counties.

The Florida Forest Service has crews disbursed throughout the state, fighting wildfires. Public Information Officer Todd Chlanda works in the Forest Service office in Lakeland. He says they’re on high alert because of the the elevated fire threat.

“Parts of central Florida are in extreme drought conditions,” said Chlanda.

To put it bluntly, Florida needs rain.

“Right now, across the state, there’s 125 active fires burning and we’re just shy of 2,000 fires, year-to-date,” said Chlanda.

#MartinCounty Dirt Tracks wildfire off I-95 still 100% contained at 28-acres. County and State Firefighters continue to mop up hot spots. pic.twitter.com/VotbTupEwS — FFS Okeechobee (@FFS_Okeechobee) May 8, 2017

2017 is beginning to look like another devastating fire season from nearly two decades ago. In 1998, Florida fire crews responded to 4,899 fires that destroyed a total of 342 homes, causing the loss of roughly $390 million in timber.

Judith Tear is Public Information Officer for the Florida Forest Service office at the Withlacoochee Forestry Center near Brooksville. She says veterans within the department are already drawing comparisons to 1998.

“They’re seeing fire weather right now that they experienced in May as opposed to April. So, it’s actually a whole month earlier,” said Tear.

Withlacoochee Forestry Center current list of active fires as of 5.9.2017. pic.twitter.com/G205PxiYdq — FFS Withlacoochee (@FFS_Withlacooch) May 9, 2017

Tuesday’s Red Flag Warning is expected to remain in place between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.