Drought, brush fires create problems for air boat tour operators

The continuing drought isn’t just creating conditions ripe for brush fires, they’re also affecting some local businesses.

Road closures caused by the blazes have hindered visitors from accessing rural areas such, as those where Duke Davis does business.

The airboat captain has taken locals and visitors alike on tours for 10 years, but the bone-dry conditions have him considering a scale-back of his daily operation, Captain Duke’s Airboat Rides, on the St. Johns River in east Orange County

“Right now, I'm doing weight limits because it's a six-pack boat, which means six passengers,” he said. “I’m trying to cut it back to four just because of the low water.”

Davis said he has eliminated sunset rides altogether. He said he’ll have to close up shop this weekend because low water levels have exposed riverbanks and sandbars, creating a safety concern.

“Customers come first,” he said. “You don't want to hurt nobody, so you've got to be cautious.”

The closures will affect his bottom line, he said.

“When I'm riding, I'm looking two curves ahead right out in front of me, making sure no one else is coming,” Davis said.

Close cows on the St Johns

He’s said he doesn’t just look out for other airboats, but also animals. The lowered water levels have allowed cattle to walk out into the middle of the river.

Close lazy gator

“I've heard tales of it being worse,” Davis said. “But from my eyes, this is the worst.”

Davis said he’s concerned he might have to search for another area to run his airboats if rain doesn’t come soon.