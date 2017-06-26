Mt. Dora K-9 officer injured during run

A Mount Dora Police K-9 Officer is recovering after getting injured during a run on Thursday.

K-9 Officer Stryker was being boarded, and was taken out for his daily exercise on June 22nd, when he suffered a mini stroke in his spinal cord. The dog’s hind legs seized up, and he fell during the run.

Veterinarians discovered an embolism, and found that dog suffered a herniated disc that required surgery because of the fall. Stryker is recovering, and had movement in his hind legs.

Close Stryker recovering Photo Credit: Mt. Dora Police Department

He’s expected to be released on Tuesday, and will require several weeks of rehabilitation to determine if he’ll be able to return to duty.

Stryker is handled by Officer Adam McCulloch, and has been with the Mount Dora Police Department for three years.