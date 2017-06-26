Listen Live
partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
78°
H 92
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
78°
Mostly Cloudy
H 92° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    78°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 92° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    75°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 92° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Afternoon
    Thunderstorms. H 86° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Local
Mt. Dora K-9 officer injured during run
Close

Mt. Dora K-9 officer injured during run

Mt. Dora K-9 officer injured during run
Photo Credit: Mt. Dora Police Department

Mt. Dora K-9 officer injured during run

By: Kevin Rafuse
Photo Credit: Mt. Dora Police Department

MT. DORA, FL -  A Mount Dora Police K-9 Officer is recovering after getting injured during a run on Thursday.

K-9 Officer Stryker was being boarded, and was taken out for his daily exercise on June 22nd, when he suffered a mini stroke in his spinal cord. The dog’s hind legs seized up, and he fell during the run.

Veterinarians discovered an embolism, and found that dog suffered a herniated disc that required surgery because of the fall. Stryker is recovering, and had movement in his hind legs.

Mt. Dora Police Department
Close

Stryker recovering

Photo Credit: Mt. Dora Police Department

He’s expected to be released on Tuesday, and will require several weeks of rehabilitation to determine if he’ll be able to return to duty.

Stryker is handled by Officer Adam McCulloch, and has been with the Mount Dora Police Department for three years.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Mt. Dora K-9 officer injured during run
    Mt. Dora K-9 officer injured during run
    A Mount Dora Police K-9 Officer is recovering after getting injured during a run on Thursday. K-9 Officer Stryker was being boarded, and was taken out for his daily exercise on June 22nd, when he suffered a mini stroke in his spinal cord. The dog’s hind legs seized up, and he fell during the run. Veterinarians discovered an embolism, and found that dog suffered a herniated disc that required surgery because of the fall. Stryker is recovering, and had movement in his hind legs. He’s expected to be released on Tuesday, and will require several weeks of rehabilitation to determine if he’ll be able to return to duty. Stryker is handled by Officer Adam McCulloch, and has been with the Mount Dora Police Department for three years.
  • Hole closes lane on State Road 528 in Cocoa
    Hole closes lane on State Road 528 in Cocoa
    A hole on State Road 528 in Cocoa has shut down one lane of the road on Monday. Police said, the closure is just west of exit 45 at Industry Road. Crews originally thought it might have been a sinkhole, but said a leaking pipe underneath the highway caused the hole. Crews are working on repairs and expect the portion of the road to be closed most of the day, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
  • Missing Florida woman, 19, found safe in New York
    Missing Florida woman, 19, found safe in New York
    UPDATE: Palm Bay police have reported that Victoria Stites, missing since Sunday, has been found safe. She was located in Jamaica, New York. No further details were immediately released. ORIGINAL STORY: Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Florida teen who is missing and considered to be in danger. >> Watch the news report here Victoria Stites, of Palm Bay, is 19, but her mental capacity is lower than her age, Palm Bay police say. She is possibly traveling to Jamaica, New York, with a man she met on Facebook. >> Read more trending news She was last seen Saturday leaving her Palm Bay home, north of Vero Beach, wearing a green shirt and black jeans, and carrying a purple duffel bag.  She has blonde/brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5-foot-7 and weighs 135 to 140 pounds.  Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-423-TIPS. 
  • Daytona Beach man charged with stolen boat that rammed beach
    Daytona Beach man charged with stolen boat that rammed beach
    A man arrested in connection with a stolen boat that crashed unmanned onto a Florida beach is going before a judge today. The 36-foot boat was pilotless when it ran aground at full throttle on Daytona Beach at around 10:30 Saturday morning, scattering beachgoers. No one was injured. Volusia County Beach Ocean Rescue officials tell local news outlets 20-year-old Jonathan Race of Daytona Beach was arrested Sunday. His bond was set at $8,500. He's charged with two counts of burglary and grand theft of a vehicle less than $100,000. He remained in the county jail Monday morning. A lawyer isn't listed on jail records.   Officials say the boat's owner was located Saturday. He told investigators he hadn't been driving it and no one he knows had taken it out either.  
  • Report: Trump gets speaking role at Disney’s Hall of Presidents
    Report: Trump gets speaking role at Disney’s Hall of Presidents
    After widespread rumors and speculation, Disney has confirmed that President Donald Trump will have a speaking role once his statue is added to the Hall of Presidents attraction at Magic Kingdom park. According to News 13, park officials with Disney World said a robotic President Trump will get the chance to speak its mind during the attraction. Last month, so-called “anonymous sources” within Disney claimed that the Hall of Presidents would be overhauled to avoid giving the 45th President any lines. Traditionally, each President in the nation’s history gets something to say during the course of the attraction. The Hall of Presidents has been closed since January to prepare for President Trump’s inclusion.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.