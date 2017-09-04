Don’t wait! Prepare now for Hurricane Irma

With Hurricane Irma’s impacts on Florida uncertain, there is still one thing certain: the time to prepare is now.

Anyone from Florida who has been through a hurricane before has seen the story play out: some people wait until the last few days to prepare and find stores barren and empty of essential supplies.

As part of our Hurricane Guide, News 96.5 WDBO has already created helpful food and supply lists that Floridians should use to prepare for a hurricane.

Here’s what you should either have or considering getting:

Non-perishable Basic Foods

Baby food and formula

Bottled water – 2 gallons per person per day and 1 gallon of water per pet per day

Bread

Canned meats, pasta, fruits, vegetables, puddings, soups

High energy foods – peanut butter, nuts, jelly, cookies, cereals, crackers, dried fruit, trail mix

Ice

Instant coffee/tea

Pet food

Powdered milk

Special dietary foods

Sports drinks and individually packaged juice

Sugar, powdered creamer, salt and pepper

Basic Supply Items

Cash

Batteries

Flashlight

Candles

Weather radio

Cell phone/charger/car charger

Gasoline

Portable grill

Charcoal

Lighter fluid

Propane

Disposable dishes/utensils/cups

Paper towels

Aluminum foil

Ice chest

Bleach

Rope

Generator

Duct tape

Scissors

Utility knife

First aid kit

Hand sanitizer/wipes

Blankets

Pet food/toys

News 96.5 WDBO host Joe Kelley is already showing off what he bought ahead of Hurricane Irma, including two gas canisters to fill up for his home generator.

Generator ✅ Gas ✅ Water ✅ Ammo ✅ Jerky ✅ Cash ✅ TP ✅ I'm ready for you, Irma. But, all things considered, I hope you stay away. Posted by Joe Kelley on Monday, September 4, 2017

Right now Hurricane Irma is a category 3 storm with 120 mph winds moving westward across the Atlantic Ocean toward the Caribbean Islands. It’s expected to continue gaining strength and could become a category 4 on Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center is advising the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Domonican Republic, Haiti and the Leeward Islands to monitor Irma’s progress.

Use today to buy hurricane supplies and make sure disaster kits are ready. Be prepared for Hurricane Irma now. https://t.co/ymXjrTHewW https://t.co/RhIgh88tjf — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 4, 2017

