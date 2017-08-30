Disney union call for massive pay increase; company offers 2.5 percent

Amy Volbe and her husband have their hands full taking care of three young daughters, but when she heard the story of a single father needing help after Hurricane Harvey, she thought maybe they weren’t so full after all. “My heart just kept breaking, the more I just kept reading into what was happening to him,” Volbe said. “And, so, I talked to my husband and we just decided we are going to open our home.” Greg Saluck and his 8-year-old son Damian had been staying with friends in Houston after he lost his job with the Texas Health and Human Services Department due to an injured foot. They friends they were staying with, though, lost their home in the hurricane, Saluck told Channel 9 by phone Wednesday. Volbe’s 3-year-old daughter, Ella, has a medical condition that requires her to take much of her food through a feeding tube, and her 7-year-old has autism. The way she sees it, though, is that will help her help the Salucks. “I’ve got a social worker who works with us getting (one daughter) services and getting (the other) services,” Volbe said. “They’re already lined up willing to help (the Salucks).” Opening her Casselberry home to a father and son struggling after Hurricane Harvey just made sense, Volbe added. “It is the right thing to do,” she said. “Because that’s what we were originally designed for, helping each other.”