Disney union call for massive pay increase; company offers 2.5 percent

Orlando, Fla. - The union that represents 38,000 Disney workers is asking for a massive pay increase.
Unionized Disney workers, everyone from food and beverage to people in costume are calling for a 37 percent increase in pay, what they’re calling a “living wage.”
The company offered a much smaller 2.5 percent wage increase
The union says the average salary of employees is $11.28 and hour. Orlando's largest employer said, that with overtime and premium pay, the average employee salary is closer to $13.34 an hour.
Disney also said it will freeze the starting minimum wage at $10 an hour for new workers.
