Disney holds dedication ceremony for ‘Pandora: World of Avatar’

With just three days until the new Pandora land opens at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the park held a dedication ceremony Wednesday morning.

The ceremony featured music and theatrics, in typical Disney fashion, along with comments from CEO Bob Iger and members of Disney’s creative team.

“Disney has been doing things no one thought possible for almost a century now,” Iger said, “…We pushed the limits of creativity and innovation to bring the digital world of Pandora to the real world of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.”

