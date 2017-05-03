Disney awakens neighbors with late night fireworks testing

Many people who live in west Orange County near the theme parks were awakened by fireworks early Wednesday morning - turns out it was Disney!

Signs were spotted at The Contemporary Resort stating “Fireworks Testing Tonight at the Magic Kingdom 11:45 pm to 1:00 am.”

Flyers have also been handed out to guests saying the Magic Kingdom will be also be testing fireworks on Sunday, May 7 and Tuesday, May 9.

Some people are speculating that Disney is testing out its new fireworks show called “Happily Ever After.”

During the fireworks testing on May 2, many people went on Twitter wondering what was going on.

1am and I can see fireworks going off over MK from my window-testing the new show I'm guessing. Can't wait! They look gorgeous. — Living By Disney (@LivingByDisney_) May 3, 2017

It's 1:23am and I can hear fireworks... Must be #disney rehearsing for Happily Ever After... #bittersweet #goodbyewishes — MToY (@mtoy24) May 3, 2017

WTF are Disney fireworks going off at 1:20am?!! Holy woken from sleep Batman! 😵 — Kim (Newsome)Tuero (@KimBee628) May 3, 2017

Disney is trying out new fireworks this late in the night..



😐😐😐

Please stop.



Please. — Mæ.. (@MaeAK_) May 3, 2017

Anyone else hearing large booms from @windermere or @disney area? Like fireworks at 1:30 am — Deidre Engstrom (@DeidreEngstrom) May 3, 2017

Why are there fireworks? Is this Disney that I'm hearing at 1:34 AM — Mæ.. (@MaeAK_) May 3, 2017