Deputies remove bomb making materials from Volusia County home

A Volusia County man is behind bars, accused of trying to make a weapon of mass destruction.

Deputies responded to a home on Bradwick Circle in DeBary Sunday afternoon. They were called because of a domestic disturbance between Christopher Langer, 31, and his parents.

When deputies arrived, they found a grenade and what appeared to be an explosive booby trap in the back yard of the home.

Langer was arrested and charged with making/possessing a destructive device. Inside his parents’ home, deputies recovered dozens of bottles filled with bomb making materials.

The containers, etc., we pulled out of the DeBary home w/ explosive devices. Many of these contain urine. But he also had all the ingredients to make bombs pic.twitter.com/wq6ttwr8dP — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) November 13, 2017

Upon further investigation, deputies found more marerials and literature on how to create weapons of mass destruction.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood told reporters Monday morning that Langer has been Baker Acted a total of four times and just two weeks ago, deputies used Narcan to save him from a heroin overdose.

Chitwood says Langer’s bond is set at $5,000 but they’re working to have his bond revoked.

Langer will likely face more signficant charges.