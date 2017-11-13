Deputies remove bomb making materials from Volusia County home

DeBary, FL - A Volusia County man is behind bars, accused of trying to make a weapon of mass destruction.
Deputies responded to a home on Bradwick Circle in DeBary Sunday afternoon. They were called because of a domestic disturbance between Christopher Langer, 31, and his parents.
When deputies arrived, they found a grenade and what appeared to be an explosive booby trap in the back yard of the home.
Langer was arrested and charged with making/possessing a destructive device. Inside his parents’ home, deputies recovered dozens of bottles filled with bomb making materials.
The containers, etc., we pulled out of the DeBary home w/ explosive devices. Many of these contain urine. But he also had all the ingredients to make bombs pic.twitter.com/wq6ttwr8dP— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) November 13, 2017
Upon further investigation, deputies found more marerials and literature on how to create weapons of mass destruction.
The suspect's reading material. pic.twitter.com/LdH12Y0AnT— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) November 13, 2017
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood told reporters Monday morning that Langer has been Baker Acted a total of four times and just two weeks ago, deputies used Narcan to save him from a heroin overdose.
Chitwood says Langer’s bond is set at $5,000 but they’re working to have his bond revoked.
Langer will likely face more signficant charges.
