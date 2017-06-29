Listen Live
Deputies: Man shows up Orange County Taco Bell with gunshot wound
Deputies: Man shows up Orange County Taco Bell with gunshot wound

Deputies: Man shows up Orange County Taco Bell with gunshot wound

Deputies: Man shows up Orange County Taco Bell with gunshot wound

By: WFTV

ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA -  A 34-year-old man showed up at a Taco Bell restaurant late Wednesday with a gunshot wound, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

 

The shooting was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. on West Colonial Drive near North Hiawassee Road in the Pine Hills neighborhood, deputies said. 

 

Investigators said the man called 911 from the restaurant's parking lot to report that he had been shot at the West Oaks apartments across the street. 

 

The victim said he was driving through the apartment complex when a man he didn't recognize approached his car, tried to rob him and shot him when he refused to hand over his money and belongings, deputies said. 

 

Investigators said the injured man was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery. He was in stable condition. 

 

Deputies searched the apartment complex for the gunman but no one was found. 

 

The shooting remains under investigation. 

 

No other details were given.

