Deputies: Man fatally shot at Orange County apartment complex

ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA - A 45-year-old man died late Monday after being found shot multiple times at the entrance of an apartment complex in the Oak Ridge neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
The injured man was found shortly before 10 p.m. lying on Harbor Chase Circle at the entrance of the Oak Arbor apartments on West Oak Ridge Road west of South John Young Parkway, Orange County Lt. Darryl Blanford said.
The man, whose identity wasn't released, died while on the way to Orlando Regional Medical Center, Blanford said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself