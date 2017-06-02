Deputies: Band of robbers storms Orange County Walmart, fires shots

A group of armed robbers stormed into a Walmart Neighborhood Market early Friday in the Pine Hills neighborhood and fired shots, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident was reported shortly after 12:15 a.m. at the store on Clarcona Ocoee Road and North Pine Hills Road.

Deputies said the men barged into the store as employees were preparing to close the store.

Investigators said the group got away with money and fled in a dark-colored car.

Detectives said they're reviewing footage recorded by store surveillance cameras.

Community leaders and residents plan to gather Friday for the second day of an anti-crime event during which they plan to brainstorm ways to prevent violence in the crime-plagued neighborhood.

"My mother won't even let me go outside (because of) all the drama that's going on," said Juvenal Andre, a youth group member who attended the event on Thursday. "People are being killed and everything."

Andre said things must change in communities like Pine Hills and Parramore.

"I wouldn't like to see my little brother on the ground dead or anything," he said.

No one was injured in Friday's robbery.

The incident remains under investigation.

No other details were given.