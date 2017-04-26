Jury selection for former Congresswoman Corrine Brown will spill over into a third day.

That’s longer than originally planned. It was expected to wrap up Tuesday.

Brown faces 22 federal charges.

The government claims the former congresswoman used a fake charity, One Door for Education, as a personal slush fund.

Nearly 100 potential jurors have been considered by the judge since Monday morning.

Out of the 53 the judge asked to stay past lunch Tuesday, the group was about a half-and-half split between men and women.

About a fifth of them are black.

They all live in Northeast Florida, mostly Jacksonville. The furthest potential jurors live in Palm Coast.

Their levels of education range from high school diplomas to master’s degrees.

Their careers span the spectrum of blue- and white-collar jobs. Some are retired.

Those 53 people were questioned Tuesday about personal details of their lives, including everything from their children’s job histories to their personal histories with the legal system.

Judge James Klindt asked those potential jurors to stand in front of the whole group and share their name, what city they live in, their marital status, how many children they have, their job history, their family members’ job histories, whether they’ve served on a jury panel before, and more.

More than half of the potential jurors had prior knowledge of the case, but that does not mean they cannot serve.

The judge has been eliminating potential jurors whose prior knowledge has led them to an opinion about Brown’s guilt or innocence that they say they cannot set aside.

Even though jury selection did not wrap up Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s lead prosecutor in the case, Tysen Duva, told Action News Jax he expects opening statements will still happen tomorrow.

The trial is expected to last three to four weeks.

During that time, the jury will not be sequestered.