Daytona Beach man charged with stolen boat that rammed beach

A man arrested in connection with a stolen boat that crashed unmanned onto a Florida beach is going before a judge today.

The 36-foot boat was pilotless when it ran aground at full throttle on Daytona Beach at around 10:30 Saturday morning, scattering beachgoers. No one was injured.

Volusia County Beach Ocean Rescue officials tell local news outlets 20-year-old Jonathan Race of Daytona Beach was arrested Sunday. His bond was set at $8,500.

He's charged with two counts of burglary and grand theft of a vehicle less than $100,000. He remained in the county jail Monday morning. A lawyer isn't listed on jail records.

Officials say the boat's owner was located Saturday. He told investigators he hadn't been driving it and no one he knows had taken it out either.