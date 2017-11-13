Colin Kaepernick named Citizen of the Year by ‘GQ’ magazine

GQ ﻿magazine’s latest cover features former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, named as its “Citizen of the Year’ and one of its 2017 Men of the Year.

The cover story is titled “Colin Kaepernick Will Not Be Silenced.” ﻿GQ editors write the free-agent quarterback helped connect with them ten of his friends and confidants. He posed for pictures for the article but declined to provide quotes, citing a desire to remain silent.

“As his public identify has begun to shift from football star to embattled activists, he has grown wise to the power of his silence,” the article explains.

Kaepernick became a national figure last year by taking a knee during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.