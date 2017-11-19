On Sunday morning, the Saint Cloud Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Cypress Grove Court.

The suspect fled the traffic stop, striking the officer in the process. The officer fired at the suspect's vehicle, striking the driver's side window.

The person continued to drive recklessly, eventually jumping from the moving vehicle, which crashed into a park car in the area of Cypress Forrest Lane.

Police say the officer who was struck received minor injuries. The suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at (407)-891-6700 or Crimeline at (800)-423-TIPS(8477).