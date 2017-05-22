Click it or Ticket campaign begins in Florida

ORLANDO, FL - If you’re driving in Central Florida, you might want to wear a seat belt, and not just for safety.
Law enforcement across the state is cracking down, as the annual Click it or Ticket campaign is underway in Florida.
The crackdowns are this week before Memorial Day, which officials expect to be one of the busiest travel weekends in years.
Police will also be checking to see if drivers have children properly restrained in their seats.
Orange County deputies will run their enforcement from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Orange Blossom Trail and Holden Avenue.
Someone not wearing a seat belt could get a $114 ticket, or a $164 ticket if a child isn’t properly restrained.
Tell us about yourself