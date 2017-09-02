Orlando, FLa. - Clean the World Foundation in Orlando is gearing up to provide relief hygiene kits to the victims in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
Over 300 volunteers have shown up since Thursday to assist in putting together kits. Many more are expected over the course of the next few days, but more volunteers are needed.
Another vital way to help is to provide financial assistance. The donations will go to purchasing supplies for the kits and to ship them out to areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Clean the world has already sent over 12,000 kits out to Houston. The goal is to send over 60,000 kits by Wednesday.
To those who want to volunteer, the volunteer center will be open with special hours on the following remaining days:
-Tuesday, September 5th from 8AM to 5PM
-Wednesday, September 6th TBD
For more information on how you can help, visit the website at:
