The family of singer Christina Grimmie filed an amended wrongful death lawsuit which still blames her tour promoter and the Orlando venue where she was fatally shot last year.

The new complaint filed last week comes after a judge dismissed the previous lawsuit last month on legal technicalities, giving Grimmie’s family 21 days to change the complaint.

The new lawsuit blames the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Foundation, which owns the venue The Plaza Live, and tour promoter AEG Live. It alleges The Plaza and AEG Live were obligated to provide better security for the concert as there was a “foreseeable” possibility that someone would try to bring a weapon into the venue.

Grimmie and defendant AEG Live did not have a written contract, but the suit contends the company was still responsible for her safety.

The lawsuit also mentions how The Plaza Live and AEG Live have since adopted metal detection procedures, which the family argues could have saved the singer’s life.

The family also updated the lawsuit to details the family’s damages: Grimmie’s brother suffered a muscle tear and bruises from the incident in addition to emotional distress that will impact the rest of his life.

Although a requested dollar amount has not yet been named, the suit aims to receive compensation for Grimmie’s funeral and hospital expenses as well as for the family’s emotional suffering and Grimmie’s projected income.