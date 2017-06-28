‘Cash me outside’ girl pleads guilty to charges in South Florida court

The teenage girl famous for her catchphrase “Cash me outside” pleaded guilty to several charges in a Florida juvenile court Wednesday.

Danielle Bregoli, 14, owned up to charges of grand theft, marijuana possession and filing a false police report related to an incident ﻿before her famous 2016 appearance on the “Dr. Phil” show where her catchphrase took America by storm.

In case you forgot:

Bregoli was joined by her mother, Barbara Bregoli, in a Delray Beach court. According to WSB-TV, Bregoli was accused of stealing her mother’s purse, her mother’s car and falsely reporting to police that her mother was using heroin by spreading powdered sugar on a bathroom counter and describing it to cops.

That was all in 2016. This year Bregoli was found in a car with marijuana. Two additional charges against her were dismissed on Wednesday.

She will be sentenced for the crimes at a hearing July 22.