Casey Anthony spotted at Florida bar during happy hour

Despite being known as America’s most hated mom, Casey Anthony was all smiles as she was photographed leaving a bar in Palm Beach, Florida this week.



According to TMZ, Anthony, who was acquitted of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee’s murder in 2011, visited the Brass Ring Pub during happy hour and even gave a thumbs up to her onlookers.

Close Casey Anthony Photo Credit: TMZ



Anthony was with a female friend who is reportedly the same woman she attended an anti-Trump rally with in February.



It was just months ago that Anthony spoke out for the first time about her murder trial in an interview with the Associated Press.



“I don’t give a sh** about what anyone thinks about me, I never will,” she told the AP. “I’m OK with myself. I sleep pretty good at night.”