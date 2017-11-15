It’s a fun party game but Cards Against Humanity isn’t playing this time.



The popular adult card game has purchased a section of land on the US-Mexico border to prevent President Donald Trump from being able to complete his wall.

“It’s 2017 and the government is being run by a toilet,” the company posted on Twitter. “We have no choice: Cards Against Humanity is going to save America.”

The government is being run by a toilet. We have no choice... we are going to save America and attempt to keep our brand relevant in 2017



Join in and for $15 we’ll send you six America-saving surprises this December: https://t.co/o1BFmokO9W — CardsAgainstHumanity (@CAH) November 14, 2017

In order to complete their mission, Cards Against Humanity says they will give “six surprises” during the month of December to anyone who donates $15 toward their cause.





“You give us $15 and we’ll send six America-saving surprises right to your doorstep. It will be fun. It will be weird, and if you voted for Trump, you might want to sit this one out.”





Cards Against Humanity even created a new website, cardsagainsthumanitysavesamerica.com, to promote their efforts of leaving a gap in Trump’s border wall.

"Donald Trump is a preposterous golem who is afraid of Mexicans. He is so afraid he wants to build a twenty-billion dollar wall that everyone knows will accomplish nothing. So we've purchased a plot of vacant land on the border and retained a law firm specializing in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for that wall to get built," the website says.

So you may be wondering what Cards is saving America from? According to the new website’s Frequently Asked Questions section: injustice, lies, racism, the whole enchilada.

Unfortunately, if you were hoping to get in on the action, you’re too late: the anti-Trump gift packages are sold out.