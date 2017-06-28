Listen Live
Local
Car ripped in 2 during fatal Orange County wreck, troopers say
Close

Car ripped in 2 during fatal Orange County wreck, troopers say

Car ripped in 2 during fatal Orange County wreck, troopers say

Car ripped in 2 during fatal Orange County wreck, troopers say

By: WFTV

ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA -  Two people were killed in a wreck on Semoran Boulevard Tuesday that was so severe that it resulted in one car being torn in two, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

 

The wreck happened at about 8 p.m. on Semoran Boulevard near Hanging Moss Road, troopers said.

 

A 1995 Honda Civic carrying three people was driving south on the roadway and turned left into a parking lot in the 2200 block of Semoran Boulevard, investigators said.

   

The car pulled into the path of a 2015 Ford, causing an impact so severe that the Honda was broken in two, troopers said.

 

The driver and a 37-year-old passenger in the Honda were taken to Winter Park Hospital, where they later died.

 

A second passenger in the Honda was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition.

 

The driver and two passengers in the Ford received minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital, FHP said.

   

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

