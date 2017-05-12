Fire crews battled a 10-acre brush fire in Poiciana on Friday near Cypress Parkway not far from the Osceola/Polk County line.

The fire is covering both sides of the road, which has a section shut down, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Close Brush fire burns in Poinciana near Osceola/Polk county line

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, about 2,000 Duke Energy customers were without power.

The fire is also close to Poinciana Medical Center, but a representative tells WFTV the building doesn’t appears to be in danger, but new patients are being diverted.

Polk County Fire Rescue said firefighters and the Florida Forestry Service are working to protect nearby structures.

Cypress Parkway Fire Update: Fire is approximately 10 acres and spreading with heavy fuel. Forestry is also an scene. Firefighters are working together to protect nearby structures. Posted by Polk County Fire Rescue on Friday, May 12, 2017

Fire is called #cypressparkway2 fire. Fire is on both sides of road. Fire reported at 5 acres. Updates to follow @FOX13News @WFLA pic.twitter.com/stnqZRaQNe — FFS_Lakeland (@FFS_Lakeland) May 12, 2017

WATCH LIVE: Skywitness 9 over a brush fire in Poinciana off Cypress Parkway and Laurel Ave. Updates right now on WFTV Channel 9. Here's the latest: http://at.wftv.com/2qbLUjo Posted by WFTV Channel 9 on Friday, May 12, 2017