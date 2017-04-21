Bomb squad detonates suspicious package in downtown Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla.
-
‘Stay off Broadway,’ Kissimmee Police tweeted out Friday morning after a suspicious package was found on Broadway near MLK Jr. Blvd.
"Suspicious package on Broadway. Business(es) are asked to evacuate through the back door. Stay off of Broadway. KPD/KFD working incident.”
By 12:30 the bomb squad robot pulled a large suitcase away from a propane tank, located in a parking lot on Broadway, and into the street where it was safely detonated.
No bomb was found.
Kissimmee police have charged Jacob Ortiz, 20, with false report of a bomb.
Earlier, employees of shops along Broadway from West Monument to West Neptune were told to exit out their back doors.
Police spoke with the man who they say openly stated that it was a bomb.
Suspicious package on Broadway. Business are asked to evacuate through the back door. Stay off of Broadway. KPD/KFD working incident— Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) April 21, 2017
Orange County Bomb Squad in Route. Businesses on Broadway b/w Monument and Neptune and on Dakin b/w RR tracks and Church are evacuating— Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) April 21, 2017
Person who left package openly stated it was a bomb. Suspect talking to detectives now. Pkg left in front of propane tank.— Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) April 21, 2017
.@OrangeCoSheriff @OsceolaSheriff @FhpOrlando @MyFWC thanks for your assistance— Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) April 21, 2017
