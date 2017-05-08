Boardwalk ride in Daytona could become history

Thrill rides have been part of the Daytona Beach landscape for 80 years, but it’s possible, the rides that occupy the Boardwalk may become a piece of Daytona history.

This July, the slingshot ride will shut down after 16 years.

It'll be dismantled and scrapped, however a new one will be built around the corner on State Rd. A1A.

The fate of the remaining rides is now dependent on insurance rates which have doubled.

While some have fond childhood memories of the Boardwalk rides, others favor a change.

Former South Atlantic Community Redevelopment Area Board chairman Neil Harrington says the area is in a total state of decline.

He tells "The Daytona Beach News-Journal" the rides should be taken out because they're "rotting to the ground."