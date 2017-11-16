Listen Live
Local
Bird smashes into Florida-bound flight, gets stuck in nose of plane
Close

Bird smashes into Florida-bound flight, gets stuck in nose of plane

Bird smashes into Florida-bound flight, gets stuck in nose of plane

Bird smashes into Florida-bound flight, gets stuck in nose of plane

By: Samantha Jordan

FLORIDA -  An American Airlines flight landed in Miami, Florida with one extra passenger: a bird. Unfortunately, it was because the bird smashed into the nose of the plane mid-flight and got stuck!

Flight 1498 left Mexico City bound for Miami around 11 a.m. when the bird flew into the plane and got stuck for the rest of the journey. No injuries were reported onboard. However, the bird didn’t survive.

An American Airlines employee tells ABC News 10 that this particular bird strike was unusual.

Close

Bird smashes into Florida-bound flight, gets stuck in nose of plane

“It is true that we deal with bird strikes, that does happen,” they said. “But never like this.”

Animal services removed the bird from the plane. The bird punctured a hole in the nose cone and the plane had to be repaired. 

The FAA says there have more than 160,000 bird strikes in the last 25 years.

(VIDEO)

