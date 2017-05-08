Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
87°
H 90°
L 63°

!
Traffic
Breaking News

Bomb Squad called to Broadway @ Neptune in Kissimmee for suspicious package investigation  

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day Created with Sketch.
87°
Clear
H 90° L 63°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    87°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 90° L 63°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 90° L 63°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    65°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 92° L 66°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Local
Bill Clinton writing ‘The President is Missing’ with James Patterson
Close

Bill Clinton writing ‘The President is Missing’ with James Patterson

Bill Clinton writing ‘The President is Missing’ with James Patterson
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Alex Brandon, left, and Taylor Jewell, File
In this combination photo, former President Bill Clinton, left, appears at a political event at Upper Moreland High School in Willow Grove, Pa. on April 12, 2012, and author James Patterson appears at a photo session in New York on Aug. 30, 2016. Clinton and Patterson are collaborating on a thriller, “The President is Missing,” to come out June 2018. The book will be a joint release by Alfred A. Knopf and Little, Brown and Co. publishers.

Bill Clinton writing ‘The President is Missing’ with James Patterson

By: Gene Wexler
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Alex Brandon, left, and Taylor Jewell, File

Former President Bill Clinton is collaborating with best-selling thriller novelist James Patterson on a new book called ﻿The President is Missing.

The book will be released from rival publishers Alfred A. Knopf and Little, Brown and Co. in June 2018.

In a statement on Monday, the publishers said the book is a “unique amalgam of intrigue, suspense and behind-the-scenes global drama from the highest corridors of power.  It will be informed by details that only a president can know.”

“Working on a book about a sitting president - drawing on what I know about the job, life in the White House and the way Washington works - has been a lot of fun,” Clinton said in a statement.

Both publishing companies would not offer any details about the book, including whether it refers to President Donald Trump.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Bill Clinton writing ‘The President is Missing’ with James Patterson
    Bill Clinton writing ‘The President is Missing’ with James Patterson
    Former President Bill Clinton is collaborating with best-selling thriller novelist James Patterson on a new book called ﻿The President is Missing. The book will be released from rival publishers Alfred A. Knopf and Little, Brown and Co. in June 2018. In a statement on Monday, the publishers said the book is a “unique amalgam of intrigue, suspense and behind-the-scenes global drama from the highest corridors of power.  It will be informed by details that only a president can know.” “Working on a book about a sitting president - drawing on what I know about the job, life in the White House and the way Washington works - has been a lot of fun,” Clinton said in a statement. Both publishing companies would not offer any details about the book, including whether it refers to President Donald Trump.
  • Mets suspend pitcher Matt Harvey for 3 days
    Mets suspend pitcher Matt Harvey for 3 days
    The New York Mets suspended right-hander Matt Harvey for three days without pay for an undisclosed violation of team rules, ESPN reported Sunday. >> Read more trending news  Mets general manager Sandy Alderson would not give details about Harvey's infraction, saying that he was sent home and that his suspension started Saturday. 'We'll keep it in-house, the way it's supposed to be,' manager Terry Collins said before Sunday’s game. Left-hander Adam Wilk was called up from Triple-A to replace Harvey as the Mets' starter Sunday against the Marlins, ESPN reported. Noah Syndergaard was placed on the 60-day disabled list to make room for Wilk on the 40-man roster, the New York Daily News reported.  Collins said the suspension was a tough decision. 'There's things with this job that certainly are internal that the public can't see, and how hard it is, and this one's a tough one,' Collins told the Daily News. 'So we hope to put it behind us and move forward. The Mets were involved in another controversy Saturday when a photo posted by the team on social media unwittingly showed a sex toy that was in Kevin Plawecki’s locker, the Daily News reported. An MLB source told ESPN on Sunday that Harvey's suspension had nothing to do with that incident. Plawecki has said he had no knowledge of the toy being in his locker. Harvey, 28, is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA in six starts this year as he tries to rebound from the surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome that ended his 2016 season. The right-hander made 17 starts last season, going 4-10 with a 4.86 ERA. Harvey's best season was in 2015, when he went 13-8 with a 2.71 ERA and led the Mets to the World Series.
  • Shaq to run for Sheriff somewhere in 2020
    Shaq to run for Sheriff somewhere in 2020
    Shaquille O’Neal plans to run for sheriff in 2020, though he has not specified where. The retired Orlando Magic star, Hall of Fame inductee and broadcast favorite says he wants to run on a platform of bringing the community together and fostering more respect for police, according to WXIA in Atlanta. O’Neal was asked about his now-upcoming run in an interview about his recent good deeds throughout the Atlanta area: rescuing a Krispy Kreme Donuts by purchasing it, covering funeral expenses for a teen who accidentally killed himself, and helping a five year-old girl mauled by a dog on her way to the bus stop. The WXIA reporter asked if O’Neal would consider running for mayor of Atlanta. “No,” he replied.  “In 2020, I plan on running for sheriff.” Watch the video below (digital users click here):
  • Girl attacked by kangaroo at drive-thru zoo as mom records encounter
    Girl attacked by kangaroo at drive-thru zoo as mom records encounter
    A 9-year-old Alabama girl’s terrified screams were captured by a cellphone video her mother was shooting when a kangaroo at a drive-thru zoo violently grabbed the girl and began biting her this weekend.  Jennifer White decided to surprise her daughters, ages 9 and 3, on Saturday by taking them to one of their favorite places, Harmony Park Safari, nestled in the New Hope community just south of Huntsville. White told WAFF in Huntsville that the family had been to the zoo multiple times, but had never seen the kangaroos before.  “You blame yourself sometimes, like, you know, ‘Why did I take her to the park that day?’” a tearful White told the news station. “‘Why did I take her to see the kangaroo?’”  >> Read more trending stories The kangaroo enclosure is in a part of the park in which visitors can get out of their vehicles and walk around to see the animals. The video White recorded showed a kangaroo inside an enclosure with openings large enough for the animals to reach arms and heads through -- and for visitors to do likewise.  White said the encounter began innocently enough, with the kangaroo mirroring her daughter’s movements as she walked back and forth outside the enclosure. “I thought it was playing,” Cheyenne told WAFF.  The video showed Cheyenne’s 3-year-old sister reach into the enclosure, followed a moment later by Cheyenne, who approached the fence for a closer look at the animal, but kept her hands to herself.  The kangaroo suddenly reached through the fence and violently grabbed her by her hair. She screamed in terror as he attacked, biting her head. Cheyenne, who White rushed from the park for medical attention, now has 14 stitches in her head.  “I’m just glad that it got me instead of my baby sister, because it would have hurt her even worse,” the freckle-faced girl told the news station.  Click here to see the video of the kangaroo attack. Warning: The footage may be difficult to watch. WAFF reported that safari owners declined to comment on the incident, but pointed to a sign posted at the entrance to the kangaroo trail that details a state law saying people take their own risks when visiting an agri-tourism venue.  Wooden plaques are also posted at the kangaroo enclosure that say, “I bite.” White said she was speaking out not to keep other families from visiting the zoo, where her own family had so many good times, but to warn of the potential danger in getting too close to the animals.  “I don’t want it to happen to someone else’s kid, because they may not be as fortunate as my daughter was,” White said, voice trembling with tears. 
  • Part of State Road 429 shut down in Orange County due to brush fire
    Part of State Road 429 shut down in Orange County due to brush fire
    The southbound lanes of State Road 429 have been shut down by state troopers because of a brush fire in the area. Smoke could be seen blowing into the lanes of State Road 429 on Monday afternoon near Schofield Road. The northbound lanes remain open, troopers said. Orange County fire officials said the fire is burning about 20 acres.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.