Big gator strolls through Florida park looking for mate

Some Florida residents might run from a giant gator walking toward them but not Carol Gowing, at Big Cypress Gallery Adventures.

The swamp walk tour business posted a video of a gator nicknamed "Snaggletooth" on Wednesday as it was taking a stroll on the road near the business.

Gowing, who took the video, said she used a zoom lens and wasn't as close to the large gator as she appeared.

The caption on the Facebook video said, "Snaggletooth, making his way down the highway in search of some more BABES! He left Big Momma to care for her 32 babies with more on the way!!!"

The gator is known to frequent the swamp near the business.

