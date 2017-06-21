Arts generate $9M for Lake County economy

If you’ve ever been to the Mount Dora Arts Festival, you know there are crowds. Those crowds are spending enough money to support more than 200 full time equivalent jobs that generate more than $9.1 million in annual economic activity for Lake County.

That word today after the results of the latest comprehensive national study of arts and its impact on the national economy.

Americans for the Arts reported that the arts generate $116.3 billion in national economic activity and support 4.6 million jobs.

On average, a person attending an arts event spends $31 and that doesn’t include the price of admission. It does include meals, and drink, parking and even paying for a baby sitter.

“Lake County was proud to take part in this national study of 341 regions including major cultural epicenters like Miami and Chicago,” said Commissioner Wendy Breeden.

“And just like in those large cities, results show that our vibrant arts community here in Lake County not only encourages residents to use their discretionary funds closer to home, it also attracts visitors who help local businesses thrive.”

Results show that local arts organizations spent $1 million during fiscal year 2015, with event-related spending by attendees totaling $8 million, reported Lake County.

Those dollars, in turn, generated nearly $3.7 million in household income for local residents.

