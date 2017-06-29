Arsenic contamination causes problems for Seminole County park project

LONGWOOD, FL - Seminole County dealing with an issue at the former Rolling Hills Golf Course, as they look to finish purchasing the land and turn it into a community park.
Officials found severe arsenic and dieldrin insecticide contamination, that could cost more than $1 million to make the property safe.
Seminole County Director of Leisure Service Joe Abel told Channel 9 Eyewitness news, “ We kind of knew this going into it, that you are going to have higher levels of arsenic, that’s typical on a golf course.”
The Seminole County Commission is expected to close on the property come August for $3.9 million.
It’s still unknown how long the cleanup will take once the property is purchased by the county.
