Arsenic contamination causes problems for Seminole County park project

Seminole County dealing with an issue at the former Rolling Hills Golf Course, as they look to finish purchasing the land and turn it into a community park.

Officials found severe arsenic and dieldrin insecticide contamination, that could cost more than $1 million to make the property safe.

Seminole County Director of Leisure Service Joe Abel told Channel 9 Eyewitness news, “ We kind of knew this going into it, that you are going to have higher levels of arsenic, that’s typical on a golf course.”

The Seminole County Commission is expected to close on the property come August for $3.9 million.

It’s still unknown how long the cleanup will take once the property is purchased by the county.