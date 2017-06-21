’Angry mama gator’ charges at man who gets too close to babies

Hikers on a north Florida trail got to see a female alligator defend her offspring from the prying lens of a would-be photographer.

The dangerous encounter played out in front of hikers over the weekend along the La Chua Trail in Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park near Gainesville.

One of the hikers, Ben Boukari Jr., recorded what he saw and posted the video to Facebook.

Luckily for the man, he was able to get out of the way of the charging gator. His camera appears to have taken the brunt of the attack.

Seconds after the alligator crawled back into the water, it charges at the man a second time.

Another hiker can be heard talking about the female gator. The woman predicts the animal would come back, which it did.

It’s unclear if the man’s equipment was damaged.

>>WATCH THE VIDEO HERE