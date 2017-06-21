Amber Alert issued for Florida girl

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for Alanda McCoy, last seen in the area of the 6000 block of Berry Hill Road in Milton, Fla.

Amanda, who turned 4 on Tuesday, was last seen wearing a yellow spaghetti-strapped tank top, a light-colored skirt and blue flip flops.

The child may be in the company of William Kavchak. William goes by Billy. They may be traveling in a 2007, green Mercury Montego, Florida tag number Y53UNW.

The vehicle may look light blue in color. There is a dent on the right front passenger bumper. The tail lights have plastic covers with silver lines on them. #FLAMBER.