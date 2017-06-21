All marijuana banned at Orlando International Airport

Orlando International Airport is banning all forms of marijuana, although they admit they will not be searching through bags to find it. However, if they discover the drug, even in medicinal form, it will be confiscated and the owner turned over to the cops.

“The whole notion seems ridiculous,” said Ben Pollara, who helped champion the passage of Amendment 2, which legalized medical marijuana in Florida in the 2016 election.

“Why are they doing this?” he asked.

Pollara said no other Florida airport is taking this stance.

He speculated that the tourism industry and the theme parks leaned on the airport’s board of governors to pass the rule.

“They’ve always been opponents of medical marijuana because they believe that it harms tourism” he explained.

Pressed for answers, an airport spokesman said they decided to align themselves with federal law, which still classifies marijuana as an illegal drug.

Medical marijuana patients were advised to consult with their attorney.