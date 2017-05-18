All clear given after bomb threat to Macy’s at Mall at Millenia

﻿Update 3:30 p.m.:

﻿The “all clear” was given and confirmed by the Orlando Police Department.



﻿Original story:



The Orlando Police Department confirms Macy’s at the Mall at Millenia in Orlando was evacuated Thursday afternoon because of a bomb threat.

Sgt. Wanda Miglio confirmed via email: “All we have is there was a bomb threat to Macy's. Macy's is being evacuated.”

News 96.5 WDBO reporter Gene Wexler communicated with a woman on Twitter who claimed to be on the scene. She said Macy’s was evacuated and at least one fire truck was on scene:

@GeneWexler All I know we were evacuated and there's a firemen truck outside and cops, and 1 of the cops said it was a bomb threat we have to stay away — M ♀ (@Fl_QueenM) May 18, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated.