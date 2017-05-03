Airline gives passenger a single banana as his ‘gluten-free meal’

Sure, airplane food isn’t always the best, but when someone orders a gluten-free meal, I’m sure we can all agree that a banana doesn’t qualify as a ‘meal.’



Apparently on All Nippon Airways it does.



Passenger Martin Pavelka was flying from Tokyo to Sydney, Australia on April 20 and requested a gluten-free meal to enjoy during his 9-hour flight. Sadly, that meant Pavelka was given a single, lonely banana marked “GF”--for gluten-free-- along with some plastic cutlery and salt.





“All other passengers were served a full breakfast meal consisting of eggs, sausage, mushrooms, bread, and yogurt,” he told the Evening Standard. “This was a nine-hour flight. Although definitely gluten-free, the banana did not keep me full for very long.”





Pavelka said he was served a proper meal on another flight, but this bruised banana was pretty underwhelming. He has filed a complaint with the airline but so far, no response.



All Nippon Airways is also making headlines for a cellphone video of a brawl between passengers. See it HERE.