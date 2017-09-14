300 evacuated from Kissimmee community hit hard by Irma flooding

There are roughly five major areas, hit hardest by flooding produced by Hurricane Irma.

The one that could affect the most people is a 55 and older community in Kissimmee, where residents are still trying to get away from the flood.

The water is so high at the Good Samaritan Society on Village Drive, that Channel 9's Steve Barrett had to get in a canoe to see it all.

Hundreds of mobile homes and apartments are surrounded by water and evacuations have been underway since Tuesday.

“My mother lives right here. Her apartment is gone. It's underwater. I can't even go in there to go see it that's how bad it is,” said Rep. John Cortes, D-Kissimmee.

Cortes was among a group of state and local leaders who toured the flooded neighborhoods south of Kissimmee on Wednesday.

They met with residents who are angry that this area has flooded badly yet again.

“This water comes from Orange County. This is not our rain, this is Orange County's drainage,” said Osceola County resident Cindy Cotter.

“What we're looking at is a lot of this water down the creek is coming from the Orlando area. The water is just moving south. That's why we're so high the way that we are right now,” said Kissimmee Mayor Jose Alvarez.

The group says the solution for the future here is committed funding.

Residents estimate the water has gone up by a foot since Tuesday.

About 300 people, including elderly and disabled people, have been evacuated, but there are a handful of residents who would not leave their homes.