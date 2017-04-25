UCF ranks near the top for turning research into start-up companies

Orlando, Fla - The University of Central Florida ranks 22nd in the nation for its success in transferring technology into new business products and technology.
The rank by the Milken Institutes University Technology Transfer and Commercialization Index puts the Knights in the same level as MIT, Columbia , Stanford and Carnegie Mellon University.
The think-tank based the rankings on four indicators of technology transfer success: patents issued, licensing issued, licensing income and start-ups formed.
In 2016, UCF had 90 patents issued, 34 licenses and options executed and $1.8 million in license income.
The report emphasized that the economic impact of UCF’s new medical school in Lake Nona contributed to the high ranking.
Two other Universities in Florida also ranked in the top 25, the University of Florida came in third and the University of South Florida ranked 19th.
The University of Utah was first in the nation, followed by Columbia University, University of Florida, Brigham Young University and Stanford University.
Read the entire report by clicking here.
