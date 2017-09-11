Local businesses re-open after Hurricane Irma

Central Florida - Below is a list of businesses and restaurants who have re-opened their doors Monday.
RESTAURANTS:
- Applebee's in Maitland
- Arby's in Palm Bay on Malabar
- Avenue GastroPub in Downtown Orlando
- Bahama Breeze locations in Altamonte Springs (6p), on I-Drive (7p), and in Waterford Lakes (7p)
- Blazing Tomato Pizza & Pasta on I-Drive
- Boardwalk Pizza on Lake Howell Road in Winter Park
- Bocas on Park Ave in Winter Park
- Boi Brazil Steakhouse on I-Drive
- Bubba's Catfish House
- Checkers on East Colonial
- Cheddar's in Sanford is open
- Chianti's in Sanford
- Chili's on East Colonial & Alafaya, Orange City, and in Oviedo till 9pm
- China Gourmet in the Villages
- China Wok on Americana and John Young Parkway
- China Wok in Apopka
- Chinese Restaurant by Walmart on Rhinehart Road in Lake Mary
- Chinese Wok Roll on Malabar in Palm Bay
- Del Taco on I-Drive
- Don Julio's on Chickasaw Trail in Orlando
- Friendly Confines in Metro West
- Giovanni's on Narcoossee Road near Moss Park
- Golden Corral on Kirkman in Orlando
- Grand China Buffet in Davenport
- Hand Roll Sushi on Hiawassee will open after 6:30pm
- Ichiban on I-Drive
- IHOP on I-Drive and on Hwy 27 in the Four Corners Area
- Izziban Sushi on Sand Lake Road in Orlando
- Jade Bistro on Edgewater Drive in College Park
- Josie's Pizza in Metro West
- Kystal Burger on West Vine St. in Kissimmee
- La Antioquena in Lake Mary
- Liam Fitzpatrick's Restaurant and Irish Pub on Market Promenade in Lake Mary
- Luna Pizza in Longwood
- Mannino's Pizza on US-27 in Davenport
- Marco's Pizza (Hwy 50 & Hancock) in Clermont
- McDonald's -- multiple locations open I-4 and the Polk City Exit 44 & Hwy 50 & Hancock in Clermont
- Mellow Mushroom in Sanford
- Ni Hao on East Colonial & Chuluota
- North End Pizza on Aloma Avenue in Oviedo
- Numerous Waffle House locations - check your nearby location
- Numerous WaWa stores - check your local store
- Ocean Sun Brewing on Curry Ford Road in Orlando
- Ovation Bistro & Bar on US-27 in Davenport
- Pannulo's Italian Restaurant on Park Avenue in Winter Park
- Papa John's Pizza -- multiple locations open (Alafaya, Colonial) - check your nearest location
- Pizza Hut -- check your closest location, but 434 and 1792 location is open
- Plum Tree Chinese in Lake Nona
- QQ To Go Chinese Food Takeout on US-27 in Davenport
- Roque Pub on Curry Ford in Orlando
- Sodo Sushi Bar & Grill on Crystal Lake Street in Orlando
- Sonny's BBQ -- check your closest location, but Winter Park location is open
- Subway in Oviedo
- Tapa Toro on I-Drive in Orlando
- Taverna Italiano at Rock Springs Ridge on Rock Ridge Blvd in Apopka
- The Knights Pub on Alafaya Trail in Orlando near UCF
- The Stubborn Mule on Eola Drive in Orlando
- Vinzo's Italian at 436 & Red Bug Road
NON RESTAURANTS/BUSINESSES
- 7-11 by Sam's on Rhinehart Road
- Home Depot on Lake Mary Blvd
- O'Reilly's Auto Parts near Avalon Park
- Publix in Deltona on Saxon Blvd. open till 7pm cash only
- Shell Station at I-4 off-ramp at the Fantasy of Flight Exit open w/gas
- Target at Posner in Davenport open and has water
ENTERTAINMENT
- Clicks Billiards Sports Bar in Orlando near Curry Ford Road
Text 21232 and tell us if your business is open after the storm.
