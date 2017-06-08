Listen Live
News
Live: President Trump's response to James Comey Senate testimony
Live: President Trump's response to James Comey Senate testimony

WASHINGTON, D.C. -  Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday about his interactions with President Donald Trump, the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and the actions of former national security adviser Michael Flynn. 

Here is a live feed of President Trump's Twitter page as the hearing gets underway: 

 

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Scientists just did something even Einstein didn’t think was possible
    Scientists just did something even Einstein didn’t think was possible
    In 1936, Albert Einstein penned a research paper on his theory of relativity predicting that the weight of stars can be measured by the bending of passing light, a phenomenon now called gravitational microlensing that scientists have since observed. >> Read more trending news But in that paper, published in the journal “Science,” Einstein said, “Of course, there is no hope of observing this phenomenon directly,” largely because stars are so far apart from one another. Contrary to Einstein’s statement, astronomers studying the skies with NASA’s Hubble Telescope did just that this week when they directly measured the mass of a white dwarf star using his gravitational lensing theory. >> Related: Famous geniuses in world history The team, led by astronomer Kailash Sahu of the Space Telescope Science Institute, directly measured the mass of the dwarf star Stein 2051B by putting it on an interstellar balance scale. The scientists observed Stein 2051B and its partner star, Stein 2051A, with the Hubble Space Telescope. >> Related: What are gravitational waves; why Einstein was right According to Gizmodo, they measured shifts in light as Stein 2051B passed in front of light sources behind it and behind other random stars, gathered the data and used Einstein’s lensing equation to determine the star’s mass. Read more here.  
  • Dog blamed in fatal tractor accident after jumping into cab, switching controls
    Dog blamed in fatal tractor accident after jumping into cab, switching controls
      A prominent dairy farmer and real estate investor from the U.K. has died after his own tractor rolled over him. Derek Mead, 70, was working on his farm on Monday when his dog apparently jumped into the tractor’s cab and inadvertently turned it on. The Telegraph reports that Mead was pinned under his JCB farm loader, which weighs over 10,000 pounds. >> Read more trending news The official cause of death has not yet been confirmed by authorities. A statement from the Mead family, who have been farming in North Somerset since the 1400s, had the following statement: It is with heavy hearts that we have to let you know that our father and grandfather, Derek Mead, was killed in a tragic accident on his farm. He was doing what he loved and has been doing since he was a young boy. The family thank you for all your kind messages during this time. Read more here.
  • Victim said he's 'lucky to be alive' before road-rage shooting death
    Victim said he's 'lucky to be alive' before road-rage shooting death
    A man has been charged with murder after a fender-bender that led to a shooting in DeKalb County, Georgia. >> Watch the news report here Investigators said Johnnie Hudson, 39, shot and killed Chris Ervin, 33, Monday on Interstate 285. Detectives said Ervin approached Hudson's pickup truck after the fender-bender during the evening rush hour.  Police said Hudson opened fire while sitting in the cab as Ervin walked up. According to the police report, Ervin was not armed and had not made contact with Hudson, who shot through his rolled up window. >> ‘I just shot him’: Deadly road rage shooting suspect asked police if man was still alive “It don’t make no sense to kill him like that. That’s senseless. That’s murder. That’s cold-blooded murder,” Ervin’s uncle said. A witness called 911 after seeing Ervin's body and Hudson sitting on the shoulder of I-285. Police are investigating if the incident started on the highway before the fender-bender occurred. “You don’t kill somebody over a bump of a car,” the victim’s father said. “You did something that was unnecessary. All you needed to do was dial 911 and it would have been all over,” the victim’s uncle said. >> Read more trending news Ervin, a father of three, posted on Facebook the morning before he was killed that he was 'lucky to be alive' and wanted to share his happiness with everyone. He posted a picture saying he was 'just sitting here with a big smile on my face thanking God for everything.' His family gathered Tuesday to mourn his death. “Taking it as graceful as we can here to support each other and uplift each other,” Ervin’s uncle said. The victim’s family said since Hudson stayed at the scene Monday, they believe he is going to claim self-defense. They said they will be there every step of the way as he goes through the courts on the murder charge.
  • Alligator hit by plane at Orlando Executive Airport
    Alligator hit by plane at Orlando Executive Airport
    An 11-foot alligator making its way across a runway at Orlando Executive Airport was killed as a plane was landing on  June 1.  The gator apparently jumped up as the plane was flying over and was struck by the wing.  Brad Pierce, a pilot,  posted a photo of the dead gator to Facebook and explained what happened. “A local pilot hit an 11-foot alligator which was crossing runway 7/25 at Orlando Executive Airport (KORL). I was told the pilot was flying a Navajo and the gator jumped up and struck the wing during his landing. The gator was killed instantly and the aircraft sustained damage to the wing. One of the craziest things I've ever seen in all my years in aviation. Welcome to Florida folks!” WFTV has identified the pilot as Rick Crose, who wasn’t hurt.  The photo has been shared more than 3,500 times. Orlando Executive Airport’s motto, ironically, is “Orlando’s original airport, where nobody lands you closer.” (Facebook)
  • Fiamma shooting victims remembered at vigil in Orlando
    Fiamma shooting victims remembered at vigil in Orlando
    Dozens of people gathered Wednesday night to remember the five people killed in Monday morning's workplace shooting in Orange County.   Rick Davis, the father of victim Kevin Lawson, was in the crowd and had just one request.   'If you haven't reached down and hugged your kid today, do it now,” he said.   Davis said there’s something that makes it even harder for Davis and his family.   'They knew this was going to happen. They'd been told by many employees,” he said. 'There were rumors going around even last Saturday that something was going to happen.'   Davis said his son often told him he feared that John Neumann Jr. might do something bad to the employees at Fiamma Inc on Forsyth Road.    'I think he felt something. He knew something,” Davis said.   Lawson texted his dad around 6:30 p.m. Monday to say, 'Good Morning.'   About 90 minutes later, Neumann walked into Fiamma and opened fire.   When it was over five people were dead.   Now their families are left wondering why and asking if something could have been done to prevent the shooting.   'If somebody tells you something, at least understand that what they may be telling you is true. If it saves one life, or if it saves a bunch of lives,” Davis said.   For Lawson's family, and the other victims' families, the pain is still raw, but they're determined to push forward.   'We're going to get through this, each and every one of us, as a community, because we have to,” Davis said.
