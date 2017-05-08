Little girl tells ‘Donald Trump’ that he’s a ‘disgrace to the world’

Well, if anything can be considered ‘fake news,’ it’s this.
who is she 👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/amElWRGFdp— najahta (@najahtaa) May 7, 2017
A 5-second clip of a little girl telling the president off is going viral on Twitter--mostly because people were fooled into thinking that it really was President Donald Trump.
It’s not.
In the video, the girl is seen telling ‘Trump’ that he’s a ‘disgrace to the world’ before snapping a photo of him. Turns out it’s actually a Donald Trump impersonator named Anthony Atamanuik. He’s an actor who has made appearances on ‘30 Rock’, ‘Broad City,’ and currently stars as Trump in The President Show, according to Buzzfeed.
While many viewers knew it wasn’t the real deal, thousands of others were a little too quick to share the clip and retweeted it believing that it really was the president.
SHE IS THE REAL DEAL @najahtaa #urSATAN-smile— ROSIE (@Rosie) May 8, 2017
@najahtaa I would love to see the pic she caught of his face... after a 7 year old girl speaks the truth #YouAreADisgracetotheWorld— standupresistpersist (@ShoutAloudNow) May 7, 2017
Of course in the longer version of the video, you’d be able to tell right away it wasn’t truly Trump...but it was a little too late. The short version has already been retweeted more than 145,000 times.
The president greets the Tax Day protesters, and the crowd LOVES him. Huge! https://t.co/KJ41qK2OEJpic.twitter.com/lkjtg6Ne4M— The President Show (@PresidentShow) May 7, 2017
