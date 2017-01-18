Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The Obamas will soon leave the White House for the last time as the president and first lady. Their eight years in the historic house is coming to an end.
>> Read more trending stories
First lady Michelle Obama took the Obama’s Portuguese water dogs Bo and Sunny on what’s described as a final walk through the building the Obama’s have called home now since 2009.
">January 18, 2017
She tweeted out a short video of the stroll, as she walked with a dog on either side.
The Obamas received Bo as a gift in 2009 and added Sunny to the family in 2013.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}