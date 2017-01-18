Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

Accused killer Markeith Loyd released from ORMC, taken to jail

    Posted: 6:38 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

    Michelle Obama takes dogs Sunny and Bo on final walk through White House

    Obama dogs
    Getty Images
    Sunny, on the left, and Bo,on the right, are Portuguese Water Dogs the Obama's welcomed into the family during their eight years in the White House.

    Related

    Hot Right Now

    More

    More News Headlines

    More

    By Shelby Lin Erdman

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WASHINGTON —

    The Obamas will soon leave the White House for the last time as the president and first lady. Their eight years in the historic house is coming to an end.

    >> Read more trending stories  

    First lady Michelle Obama took the Obama’s Portuguese water dogs Bo and Sunny on what’s described as a final walk through the building the Obama’s have called home now since 2009.

    ">January 18, 2017

    She tweeted out a short video of the stroll, as she walked with a dog on either side.

    The Obamas received Bo as a gift in 2009 and added Sunny to the family in 2013.

     
     

    STAY CONNECTED

    Trending News

    PROGRAM LINEUP

    The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

    Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

     
     