Updated: 7:16 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 | Posted: 7:16 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

A new Oreo-flavored Cadbury Creme Egg has hatched and we’re already drooling

Cadbury eggs
(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By Beth Sawicki

Courtesy of Rare.us

Will wonders never cease? Cadbury, our favorite British chocolate maker, has debuted a new Creme Egg filled with crushed Oreo cookies and creme.

Cadbury has launched another Oreo-related Egg treat in the United Kingdom — the Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg ‘n’ Spoon Oreo. According to The Independent, the treat is filled with vanilla mousse and Oreo pieces, which are eaten with the provided spoon.

Unfortunately, like so many delicious things, the creation is not available in the United States. It’s currently only sold in Canada.

Last year, around Easter, McDonald’s locations in certain Commonwealth countries served a McFlurry filled with Cadbury Creme Egg pieces.

 
 

