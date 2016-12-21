Follow us on

    Updated: 5:34 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 | Posted: 5:34 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

    Watch what happens when Santa surprises Georgia government employees

    CCTV Employee Holiday Spirit Video
    Clayton County Access Television / Facebook

    By Jennifer Brett

    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    JONESBORO, Ga. —

    These employees have some moves!

    A humorous and heartwarming video created by Clayton County Access Television in Jonesboro, Georgia, celebrates the holiday season. 

    It starts out with everyone frozen in place. No one seems to be in the holiday spirit.

    Once Santa arrives to spread some holiday magic, everyone breaks out in a joyful dance.

    Watch the video below:

     

