Watch: Chewbacca belts out 'Silent Night'

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 12: A wax figure of Star Wars character Chewbacca on display at 'Star Wars At Madame Tussauds' on May 12, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

'Tis the season for warm blankets, family visits, Christmas song covers of varying quality and, of course, "Star Wars."

>> Read more trending stories

Days after "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" hit theaters, the team at "How It Should Have Ended" took a break from animating alternative endings to popular movies and cut together scenes from various "Star Wars" films to create its version of "Chewbacca Sings Silent Night."

As you may have guessed from the title, the video features everyone's favorite Wookie belting out the Christmas classic in his native Shyriiwook. The minute-long clip quickly shot into viral status after it was posted Wednesday on YouTube.

"Merry Wookie Christmas," the video's caption reads.

It may sound like something out of 1978's "Star Wars Holiday Special," but the original idea for the song was actually created in 1999, when web developer Scott Andersen put together "Christmas with Chewbacca" as a parody of the CD "Christmas with Paul Todd." The Paul Todd album was released by a company Andersen worked for just before he created his "Star Wars" tune.

He detailed the work he put into scouring the internet to find the right audio clips for "Christmas with Chewbacca" – no small feat, considering the song was created in the late '90s – in a post on his website.

"By the time I got to the end and realized I was missing low pitches for the final two notes, I was too drained and was beginning to question why I was going to the trouble of all of this anyway, so I just had Chewy jump up an octave," Andersen wrote. "Hey... listen to that voice. You can't expect him to have much range."