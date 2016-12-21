Steelers, Penguins spread cheer in holiday videos

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:24 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016
By WPXI.com
PITTSBURGH —
Tis the season for Pittsburgh sports teams to get into the holiday spirit. The Steelers and the Penguins have released videos that are sure to bring a smile to fans' faces.
Steelers players donned their best ugly team sweaters to give a performance of "Frosty the Snowman" like no other.
Our players spread Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear. #SteelersCarolspic.twitter.com/RWC7dh4VrJ— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 20, 2016
The Penguins' holiday e-card features their re-enactment of "Elf."
Don’t be a cotton-headed ninny-muggins. Watch the Penguins’ Elf video and have a great holiday! pic.twitter.com/VtERlL85BW— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 17, 2016
