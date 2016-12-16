Grateful brothers near Sydney, Australia saved for 10 years to buy their mother a new BMW for Christmas. They said they wanted to thank her for taking care of them for so long.

A pair of dedicated brothers in Australia were so grateful to their single mother, that they wanted to thank her with a special gift. It took them 10 years, but they finally saved enough money to surprise her with the car of her dreams.

“Showing gratitude to our beautiful Mum who's worked so hard to give us everything in life,” Daniel Knust said in an Instagram post.

“Compared to the sacrifices she has made for us over the years, this is nothing,” he added.

Knust posted the video of him and his brother, Jason Knust, surprising their mom with a BMW 3 series with a bright, red bow on the hood.

“Hard work pays off, and that’s something our mum taught us from a very young age that we’ll never forget,” Knust said.