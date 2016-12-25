Santa's helpers deliver adopted pets to families

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:40 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016
By WSOCTV.com
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. —
A North Carolina girl got a surprise from Santa’s helpers Christmas morning.
The Humane Society of Charlotte teamed up with Santa Paws & Elves to deliver adopted pets to children in the area on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
This is the first year volunteers personally delivered the newly adopted cats and dogs to families who want to make the special gift a surprise.
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
On Christmas morning, volunteers dropped in to bring 7-year-old Maddie the family’s new adopted kitten, Noel.
This very special HSC Elf - Boni Lea was just on NBC Charlotte introducing their reporter to a very special cat named...
This very special HSC Elf - Boni Lea was just on NBC Charlotte introducing their reporter to a very special cat named...Posted by the Humane Society of Charlotte on Sunday, December 25, 2016
“She’s been a really sweet girl all year,” volunteer Boni Lea said about Maddie. “And she really wanted a kitten."
When Noel arrived, Maddie was speechless and showed tears of joy for her new furry friend.
The Humane Society made three pet deliveries on Christmas.
For more: Charlotte Humane Society
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}